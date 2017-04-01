Michigan convoy hauling supplies to wildfire-hit Kan. ranches

WEST BRANCH, Mich. (AP) — Nearly two dozen semi-trailers and other trucks are delivering grain, hay, fencing and other supplies from Michigan’s Ogemaw County to ranches in Kansas that suffered damage from wildfires.

The convoy left the West Branch area Friday morning and was expected to reach Ashland, Kansas, Saturday.

Organizer Jock Kartes said the supplies were donated by farmers and businesses.

Grass fires in early March charred more than 1,000 square miles in Oklahoma and Kansas, destroying miles of fencing on ranches and farms.

A convoy of trucks carrying hay from Illinois set out Thursday to Kansas. Country music star and Oklahoma native Toby Keith partnered with the Ashland Community Foundation in southern Kansas to record a public service video asking for donations.