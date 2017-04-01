First acts announced for 2017 Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Mark your calendars for this year’s Nex-Tech Wireless® Grandstand lineup. That includes Loverboy & Survivor, TobyMac and Old Dominion with Special Guest RaeLynn.

Grandstand tickets go on sale April 7 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased at the Kansas State Fair Ticket Office by calling 800-362-3247 or at www.KansasStateFair.com. Unless otherwise noted, Grandstand tickets include gate admission when purchased through Aug. 20.

Loverboy & Survivor – Friday, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m. – Tickets $75/$45/$30*

For more than 30 years, Loverboy has been “Working for the Weekend,” delighting audiences around the world. With their trademark red leather pants, bandannas, big rock sound and high-energy live shows, Loverboy has sold more than 10 million albums, earning four multi-platinum plaques, including the four-million-selling “Get Lucky,” and a trio of double-platinum releases in their self-titled 1980 debut, 1983’s “Keep It Up” and 1985’s “Lovin’ Every Minute of It.” Their string of hits includes such arena rock staples as “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “This Could Be the Night,” “Hot Girls in Love,” “Heaven in Your Eyes,” “Turn Me Loose,” “When It’s Over,” “Queen of the Broken Hearts,” and rock anthem “Working for the Weekend.”

Vocalist Mike Reno was introduced to local guitar hot shot Paul Dean, both veterans of several bands, and formed Loverboy in Calgary, Alberta. Loverboy still includes original members Doug Johnson on keyboards and Matt Frenette on drums, with Ken “Spider” Sinnaeve (a former member of Dean and Frenette’s pre-Loverboy band Streetheart), who replaced the late Scott Smith on bass and continues a healthy touring schedule around the world.

Survivor

Legendary rock band Survivor is embarking on their next chapter with a new member who has seemingly given new life to one of rock ‘n’ roll’s preeminent bands. With 22-year-old Nashville resident Cameron Barton assuming lead vocalist duties, the group will take their trademark arena rock sound to their loyal and devoted fan base.

Survivor released their first album in 1980 on Scotti Brothers Records. Their first Top-40 on the Hot 100 came the next year with “Poor Man’s Son.” Their big break would come in 1982 when the band was asked by Sylvester Stallone to provide the theme song for “Rocky III.” That single, “Eye of The Tiger,” hit No. 1 – staying there for seven weeks, winning a GRAMMY® for Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal and a People’s Choice Award. It also received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations. The band’s “Vital Signs” record was another huge success thanks to the Billboard Top-20 hits “I Can’t Hold Back”, “High on You” and “The Search Is Over”.

For more information on Loverboy & Survivor, please visit www.loverboyband.com, and www.survivorband.com.

TobyMac – Wednesday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. – Tickets $60/$35/$25*

With over 11 million units in career sales and six GRAMMY® awards, TobyMac shows no signs of slowing down as he delivers a deeply personal record that celebrates the richness that comes from collaboration, diversity and vulnerability.

Drawing directly from his faith and personal experience, “This is Not a Test” is an essential reminder that we only have one shot at life.

For Toby, making every moment count is about more than just saying it out loud. Whether he’s at home with his wife and five children, mentoring new artists, recording in the studio or on the road with his band Diverse City, Toby’s heart for collaboration is rooted in his belief that no matter where we’ve come from, we are better together than we are alone.

The power of collaboration and power of diversity is poured out in every facet of this 13-track record produced by Toby, David Garcia, Chris Stevens and Brian Fowler. The perfect blend of rock, pop, hip-hop and soul, “This Is Not A Test,” the follow-up to his No. 1 Billboard debut “Eye On It.”

For more information on TobyMac, please visit www.tobymac.com.

Old Dominion with Special Guest RaeLynn– Friday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m. – Tickets $75/$45/$25*

Proving that they are not your average country band, Old Dominion blends old-fashioned country charm, lyrical wit and rock n’ roll grit into radio-friendly, hook-heavy pop nuggets. Old Dominion has emerged as one of the hottest breaking bands in country music, fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound. Old Dominion recently joined the performance lineup for the 52ndAcademy of Country Music Awards™ in Las Vegas in April.

The band released their first full-length album “Meat and Candy,” which was recently named RIAA-certified GOLD and called “deceptively smart, occasionally cheeky, stellar debut,” by Entertainment Weekly.

Old Dominion released their platinum two-week No.1 “Break Up With Him” and RIAA-certified Gold hit “Snapback” prior to their third single “Song For Another Time,” which hit No. 1 on Billboard and MediaBase in December 2016. In 2016, the band was named ACM New Group of the Year, ACCA Breakthrough Group of the Year, AIMP Songwriter Artist of the Year and Music Row Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Old Dominion consists of lead singer Matthew Ramsey, lead guitarist Brad Tursi, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers.

RaeLynn

Singer/songwriter RaeLynn released her Warner Bros. Records/Warner Music Nashville debut single “Love Triangle” to radio on August 1 to rave reviews. The heartbreaking and emotionally raw video was released exclusively to www.PEOPLE.com and CMT and is striking a visceral reaction at radio and with fans across the country.

RaeLynn has been one of the highest selling female country artists, alongside industry heavyweights Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, with her songs selling nearly 960,000 total digital copies and being streamed over 60 million times.

Her gold-certified hit single, “God Made Girls” was nominated for a 2016 Radio Disney Music Award for Favorite Country Song and she also received her first Academy of Country Music Award nomination for New Female Vocalist of the Year in 2016. Other hits include “For A Boy,” “Always Sing,” “Boyfriend,” and “Kissin’ Frogs.”

For more information on Old Dominion and RaeLynn, please visit ww.olddominionband.com. and www.raelynn.com.

Want to buy your tickets before everyone else? Join the Fair Fan Club to purchase tickets prior to the public on-sale date. In addition, Fan Club members receive advance notification of concert announcements. emberships are on sale now and can be purchased online; by phone at 800-362-3247 or 620-669-3600; or at the Administration Building on the Fairgrounds. Fair Fan Club members can purchase concert tickets first, starting at 8 a.m. on April 4. For more information on joining the club, visit http://bit.ly/FAIRFAN.

Gold Level Memberships are $100 per fair and include the opportunity to purchase up to six tickets to each concert prior to the public on-sale date, one coupon book with over $500 worth of savings and Fan Club parking right across the street from the Nex-Tech Wireless® Grandstand. One parking pass per membership for each concert purchased.

Diamond Level Memberships are $75 per fair and include the opportunity to purchase up to six tickets to each concert prior to the public on-sale date, one coupon book with over $500 worth of savings