Suspect seeks to replace his attorney again, judge says he should reconsider

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The trial for one of the suspects in a home invasion case from South Hutchinson and drug distribution case is still pending with the defendant, Jesse Aich, again seeking a new attorney.

It was back in February when Judge Trish Rose granted him a sixth attorney for these cases, that being Nick Oswald, but apparently Aich filed a motion on his own, asking to replace Oswald.

The state was clearly annoyed at the prospect of a new attorney, noting that these cases go back to 2014 and 2015.

Judge Rose, also annoyed, gave Aich a week to reconsider his request, saying that if he decides he doesn’t want Oswald, then he would be in court on his own. She clearly indicated that she would not assign a new one.

In one case, law enforcement allegedly found a baggie that contained a crystal substance, a baggie containing a powder substance, a digital scale with white residue, new packaging materials, used baggies with residue, two 100-count boxes of syringes, glass pipes with burnt residue they say was used to smoke meth, several types of pills and over $1,000 in cash.

Charges include possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package, possession of three other drugs (hydrocodone, oxycodone and morphine), as well as a final count of personal use drug paraphernalia. That case goes back to Oct. 28, 2014.

In the case from 2015, he’s charged with two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and five different prescription drugs, all with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute drugs.

Aich and 32-year-old Charles Swepston were arrested for an incident that happened early in the morning on Friday, July 31, 2015.

South Hutchinson police were called to a home shortly after 7 a.m. Friday and were told two men had forced their way inside and demanded money and valuables. The two victims reportedly fought with the intruders before Aich allegedly left and came back with a handgun, firing twice, but not hitting anyone.

We’ll let you know if he decides to keep the attorney he has or represent himself in court.