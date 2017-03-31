Suspect arrested in Nickerson for aggravated battery and aggravated assault

NICKERSON, Kan. – A 911 hang-up led Reno County Sheriff Officers to a residence in Nickerson to check on the caller who was a female. They attempted to call her back and got no answer.

Deputies were dispatched to that residence at 6:07 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered their had been a domestic disturbance. That led to arrest of Frankie Allen Skeen for charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He reportedly struck the victim with a broom handle, then apparently had a knife attached to the handle during that altercation.

Skeen is jailed on a $30,000 bond and unless he post that bond, he should make a first appearance in court Monday.

We were told by 911 dispatch that no ambulance was sent to the scene, so how badly the victim may have been injured is unknown, but didn’t appear to be to severe according to what sheriff officials told us.