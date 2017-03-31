Hutch Post

Sheriff: 2 jailed for drugs after stopped for speeding on I-70

Colby Leigh

Colby Leigh-photo Geary Co.

GEARY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Geary County are investigating two suspects on drug charges.

Just after 2a.m. Friday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle speeding on Interstate 70 at the U.S. 77/Kansas 18 exit.

Deputies arrested Colby Leigh, Madison, TN and Michelle Thompson, Nashville, TN on requested charges of Possession of Methamphetamines, Drug Paraphernalia and Marijuana,

Thompson -photo Geary Co.

Leigh was also arrested on suspicion of Criminal Use of a Weapon, Speeding and No Proof of Liability Insurance.

