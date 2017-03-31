Police: Kan. man reports $15K dollars in shoes taken in burglary

RILEY COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Riley County are investigating a burglary and asking for help to find suspects.

Just after 8:30p.m. Wednesday police in Manhattan filed a report of burglary and criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Playmate Lane, according to a media release.

A 26-year-old Manhattan man told police an unknown suspect cut the lock off of his storage unit and took 50 pairs of Nike shoes.

The total loss associated with this case is approximately $15,015.00.

Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.