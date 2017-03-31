Oil and gas production falls in Reno Co. for 2016

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Number of oil and gas wells in Reno County fell sharply in 2016 after setting some of the best numbers in more than 20 years in 2015.

The number of producing oil wells in the county fell from 394 in 2015, to 381 last year. That number is the lowest number of wells since at least 1995, according to data supplied by the USGS.

Production also fell to just under 692,000 barrels compared to the 1,045,839 barrels in 2015, which was the most since 1995.

The number operating gas wells in the county fell sharply from 148 in 2015 to just 103 last year. Production fell from 2.04 million MCF to 1.23 million MCF.

In Kansas, oil production fell by 17 percent in 2016 while natural gas production dropped 14 percent.