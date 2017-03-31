Newton woman invovled in injury accident in western Kansas

OAKLEY, Kan. — A Harvey County woman escaped injury in a two vehicle accident that sent an Oklahoma man to the hospital Friday morning.

The Kansas Highway patrol reports that 61-year-old Dianna Collins of Newton was going west on I-70 when she was hit from behind by a SUV driven by 45-year-old Russell Owens of Oklahoma City. Owens vehicle then rolled before coming to rest on it’s wheels. Collins’ vehicle ended up in median. Owens was taken to Logan County Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. one mile north of Oakley.