Newton woman hospitalized after I-70 rear-end crash

THOMAS COUNTY – Two people were injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Friday in Thomas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford SUV driven by Russell Gene Owens, 45, Oklahoma City, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of the U.S. 40 junction.

The SUV rear-ended a 2000 Toyota driven by Dianna Sue Collins, 61, Newton.

The collision forced the Toyota to spin into the median. The Ford rolled into the ditch.

Owens and Collins were transported to Logan County Hospital.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.