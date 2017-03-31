Man injured after being dragged by his car Thursday evening

WICHITA, Kan. – A 43-year-old Haysville man was taken to a Wichita hospital after he was apparently dragged by his own vehicle on I-135 in Wichita yesterday evening.

Jose Deleon was southbound on I-135 driving in the inside lane. For some reason, he came out of his vehicle and was then dragged. Another vehicle was beside him in the number two lane and a third vehicle was in front of the Deleon vehicle. The other two drivers tried to box the Deleon vehicle in. His vehicle struck the back on the vehicle in front of him, then side swiped the vehicle beside him.

Deleon was transported to Via-Cristi St. Francis Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The accident occurring around 6:40 p.m. near the Lincoln Street Exit on I-135.