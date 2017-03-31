Kansas man dies in head-on crash

NEWTON COUNTY, MO – A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2p.m. on Thursday in Newton County Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Hyundai Sonata driven by Alan B. Tash, 23, Riverton, was traveling on Mo. 175 two miles north of Neosho.

The vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2007 Ford Taurus driven by Kelly R. Fields, 24, Joplin, Mo.,head-on.

Tash was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fields was transported to the hospital in Joplin.

Both drivers were not wearing seat belts, according to the MHP.

Please follow and like us: