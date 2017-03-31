Jury trial for arson case pushed back to May 9

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Judge Trish Rose has set a new trial date for a 22-year-old man arrested last summer after a fire and explosion at the Plaza Towers building in downtown Hutchinson.

Chase Coble now faces trial on May 9 for three counts of aggravated arson and two counts of criminal use of explosives. The first three counts are level three felonies with a maximum sentence on each count of over 20 years in prison if he’s convicted.

He was reportedly experimenting with plastic and chemicals, which apparently got out of hand. He claims he was trying to bond metals and plastic components. He says the chemicals spilled and flashed, causing a fire. This occurred in his 12th story apartment, causing damage to that apartment, but also setting off the sprinkler system, causing damage in other apartments. The state contends this wasn’t the first time. They say, on at least three occasions, he had been mixing the chemicals, causing fires in his apartment.

The trial was continued this past week because of his attorney being ill.