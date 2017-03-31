Jury: Kan. man billed Medicad for home care service; he had another job

KANSAS CITY – A Kansas man was found guilty of Medicaid fraud by a Wyandotte County jury, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Jasmon Watson, 33, was found guilty this week of one count of Medicaid fraud by a Wyandotte County jury in an amount greater than $1,000 but less than $25,000. Restitution will be determined at sentencing. The jury was unable to reach a decision on a theft charge. Judge Bill L. Klapper presided over the jury trial.

An investigation revealed that Watson billed Medicaid for providing home care based services to individuals with traumatic brain injuries during the same hours he was working at another job. The crimes occurred between February 2013 and August 2014.

Sentencing has been set for May 26 at 10:30am in Wyandotte County District Court.

The case was jointly investigated by federal and state authorities and prosecuted by the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division. Assistant Attorney General Alma Heckler of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case against Watson.