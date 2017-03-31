Hutch man scheduled for sentencing in drug distribution case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man who entered a plea to the charges in a drug distribution case was granted three years community corrections with just over a six-year underlying sentence.

John Zapata-Beltran had entered the pleas to possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and other drugs and drug paraphernalia, all with intent to distribute. Other charges include aggravated endangerment of a child and criminal possession of a weapon. According to statements made in court, he has worked to change his life around and that helped in him being granted the corrections, which were recommended by both sides.

The case itself began in the spring of 2015 with a search warrant being served on a home in the Careyville neighborhood of southeast Hutchinson, as well as a Jaguar where drugs and a Taurus 9 mm handgun were allegedly found.

In the trunk of a 2003 Jaguar sitting on a trailer, they allegedly found two backpacks and, inside one them, a small lock box with some prescription drugs, new packaging materials, $10,000 in cash and a Taurus 9 mm handgun with a loaded magazine and two holsters. In the front pocket of the backpack were two digital scales. In the other backpack, they allegedly found more drugs, including 14.5 grams of methamphetamine and several bags of suspected marijuana weighing about 340 grams.

In addition to the sentence handed down, he was also ordered to pay a $2,300 KBI lab fee, half the cost for his attorney and court costs.