The “Yes” Scam is still happening around the area

We continue to hear of reports of people falling for a new scam that is hooking consumers with just one word: Yes.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, the scam begins as soon as a person answers the phone. A recorded voice or an actual person asks: “Can you hear me?” And the consumer responds, “Yes.”

“The caller then records the consumer’s ‘Yes’ response and thus obtains a voice signature. This signature can later be used by the scammers to pretend to be the consumer and authorize fraudulent charges via telephone.

The FCC suggest that you don’t answer calls from unknown numbers. Let them go to voicemail.

If you answer and the caller which is often a recording asks you to hit a button to stop receiving calls, just hang up. Scammers often use these tricks to identify, and then target, live respondents.

If you receive a scam call, write down the number and file a complaint with the FCC so they can help identify and take appropriate action to help consumers targeted by illegal callers.

Also, you can ask your phone service provider if it offers a robocall blocking service. If not, encourage your provider to offer one. You can also visit the FCC’s website for information and resources on available robocall blocking tools to help reduce unwanted calls.

Consider registering all of your telephone numbers in the National Do Not Call Registry.