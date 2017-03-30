State Fair Board continues discussion of master plan

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair gave approval for a plan to let the city run a portion of the hike and bike trail through the fairgrounds during their board meeting today.

Under the plan the trail will run into the fairground between the two sunflower buildings and continue through the grounds until it reaches the midway before heading off towards what is not gate eight where it will exit onto Plum.

The project would be funded through a federal grant and the fairgrounds would have total control over the entry ways. If all goes as planned the trail would be finished in the summer of 2018.

Also today the Board continued its discussion into the Fair’s master plan. One of six concepts has been given a consensus by the board which would call for a new equine events facility a new small grandstand for dirt events and a new gate halfway between currents gates 8 and 9 and the elimination of the race track which would give way to the equine barn and a permanent grandstand stage for concerts.

It also calls for major renovations to other buildings that is needed. The last major renovations to the fairgrounds was completed in the late 1990’s.