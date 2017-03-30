Prison death of convicted Kan. sex offender under investigation

LANSING – Officials are investigating a suspicious death at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

James Beeson, 56, died on Sunday, according to statement from the Kansas Department of Corrections and confirmed on the state’s web site.

An autopsy is planned to help determine the cause of death.

Beeson had eight convictions since December of 1998 for a variety of child sex crimes in Osage County.

He had been in held in the El Dorado and Hutchison Correctional facilities until a move to Lansing earlier this month.

Officials canceled visitation at prison this weekend.