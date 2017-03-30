Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Long time HHS Coach Dan Justice dies.

by Leave a Comment

BALDWIN CITY – Long time Hutchinson High Basketball coach Dan Justice has Died.  Justice, passeddan-justice away Wednesday, in Baldwin City, he was 79.

Justice was at Hutchinson High School for more than 40 years and won state two years in a row, both 1974 and 1975. In 1976 he was a summer Olympics coach.  

He started Fellowship of Christian Athletes at four high schools that he taught in. He was a sports fanatic and enjoyed outdoor activities.

Friends may sign the book Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Rd., Pratt. Visitation with family present will be Sunday 6 to 7 p.m. at Park Place Christian Church, Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2017, at Park Place Christian Church, 2600 N. Adams St., Hutchinson, with Pastor David Dubovich presiding. Graveside Service will follow at 3:30 p.m, Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt.

 

Please follow and like us:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *