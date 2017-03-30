Long time HHS Coach Dan Justice dies.

BALDWIN CITY – Long time Hutchinson High Basketball coach Dan Justice has Died. Justice, passed away Wednesday, in Baldwin City, he was 79.

Justice was at Hutchinson High School for more than 40 years and won state two years in a row, both 1974 and 1975. In 1976 he was a summer Olympics coach.

He started Fellowship of Christian Athletes at four high schools that he taught in. He was a sports fanatic and enjoyed outdoor activities.

Friends may sign the book Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Rd., Pratt. Visitation with family present will be Sunday 6 to 7 p.m. at Park Place Christian Church, Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2017, at Park Place Christian Church, 2600 N. Adams St., Hutchinson, with Pastor David Dubovich presiding. Graveside Service will follow at 3:30 p.m, Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt.