Less then 1 percent of those reporting a car break-in had vehicles locked

McPHERSON, Kan. – Police in McPherson reported on their Facebook page that since Jan. 1 of this year, they’ve found that fewer than 1% of owners secured their car or truck in reporting thefts from vehicles.

And of those instances where the owner did lock their car, they found most failed to remove valuables such as purse or wallet from sight.

They believe opportunity is the single largest predictor for property crime.

They again remind everyone to remove that opportunity by removing valuables from your vehicle and you stand a much greater chance of preventing crime. Also, lock your vehicles up.