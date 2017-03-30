Less than 1 percent of those reporting a car break-in had vehicles locked

McPHERSON, Kan. — McPherson Police reported on its Facebook page that, since Jan. 1 of this year, fewer than 1 percent of owners secured their car or truck in reporting thefts from vehicles.

And of those instances where the owner did lock their car, they found most failed to remove valuables such as a purse or wallet from sight.

They believe opportunity is the single largest predictor for property crime.

Remove valuables from your vehicle and you will stand a much greater chance of preventing crime. Also, lock your vehicles.