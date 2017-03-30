High school students to participate in distracted driving awareness campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. – High school students across Kansas will focus on distracted driving prevention during the month of April in conjunction with National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

More than 100 schools have agreed to participate in the campaign. Each school will receive an educational kit containing information about the Kansas texting and driving law, campaign posters and pledge cards. Students are encouraged to sign pledge cards designating they will always wear seat belts and not text and drive.

You are 23 times more likely to be involved in a crash when texting while driving. Distracted driving is an activity that could divert a person’s attention away from the primary task of driving. All distractions endanger driver, passenger and pedestrian safety.

The Kansas State Department of Education, Kansas Department of Transportation, Kansas Insurance Department, Kansas PTA and Kansas State High School Activities Association partnered to sponsor the campaign.

Here are a list of participating schools in our area.

Andale High School

Cheney High School

Cheney Middle School

Goddard High School

Kingman High School

Macksville High School

Maize High School

Maize South High School

Medicine Lodge High School

Pratt High School

Sedgwick High School

St John High School

Stafford High School

Valley Center High School