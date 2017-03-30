Fire does extensive damage to Kansas home

SALINE COUNTY – Officials are working to determine the cause of a Wednesday evening fire at a home in Salina.

Just after 7p.m. fire crews were dispatch to the residence at 1125 E. Beloit, according to Fire Marshal Roger Williams.

They found heavy smoke rolling from the house upon arrival, prompting crews to make a quick attack on the interior.

They entered to find visible flames and heavy smoke.

“From what crews have told me, the fire made it all the way into the attic space,” Williams said. “It sounds like there will be pretty extensive fire damage to the house.”

The only resident was able to escape without assistance or injury.