Daily Booking

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

3/29/2017 Williams Roger Wayne $2,500 Failure to Appear



3/29/2017 Williams Roger Wayne $2,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/29/2017 Wintamute Theresa Delores $0 Failure to Appear



3/29/2017 Villela Christopher Deneae $7,500 Probation Violation



3/29/2017 Villela Christopher Deneae $7,500 Failure to Appear



3/29/2017 Harris Andre Jordan $0 Failure to Appear



3/29/2017 Nisly Jeffrey Aaron $0 Failure to Appear



3/29/2017 Nisly Jeffrey Aaron $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/29/2017 Groves Christina Jo $0 Failure to Appear



3/29/2017 Caldwell Dustin James $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/29/2017 Caldwell Dustin James $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/29/2017 Caldwell Dustin James $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/29/2017 Caldwell Dustin James $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



3/29/2017 Caldwell Dustin James $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/29/2017 Caldwell Dustin James $0 Criminal Use of Weapons; Criminal Carrying; Knowingly carry Any Bludgeon, Sandclub, Metal Knuckles etc…,



3/29/2017 Mitchell Jeffery Robert $0 Probation Violation



3/29/2017 Williams Jr Ulysses $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)





