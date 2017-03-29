Some Kan. roads closed due to heavy rain, water rescues

LYON COUNTY – Roads are closed due to heavy rain is some of Kansas. Fire crews rescued a delivery driver attempting to drive in the 1200 Block of 210 Road north of Emporia on Wednesday.

“He misjudged the rapidly rising water on the road,” according to Lyon County Sheriff’s Detective Jacob Welsh.

The driver was not injured.

An additional 2 inches of rain fell of portions of southeast Kansas Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka and more rain is in the forecast.