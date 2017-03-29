Reno County Commissioners meeting included postponing public hearing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Commission Tuesday tabled a public hearing over a request from Cameron Pierce and the applicant Harley Ewing for a conditional use permit to construct a 196 foot tall tower for the purpose of measuring wind speed and direction.

This would be located on the east side of South McNew Road between Greenfield and Lake Cable Roads.

Apparently, the County Planning Commission table the item until April 20, so the county commission voted to postpone any public hearing on the proposal to May 2. That will give the Planning Commission time to consider the proposal further.

The commission also approved a proposal from SCS Engineers to provide the engineering and planning services for 2017 for the Solid Waste Department at a total cost of $370,475.