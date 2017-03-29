Police take more reports of criminal damage

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Police received a number of reports of criminal damage in the city Tuesday including more reports of someone painting graffiti on buildings.

Hutchinson Regional Medical Center reported a man damaging a wall at the local hospital.

An employee of B Noll Insurance reported someone spray painting graffiti on their building at 725 North Main. There was also the report of graffiti being painted on the building and a fence at Lincoln Elementary.

Then came the report of some drilling holes in the walls of the restrooms at 6 North Walnut.

And a Hutchinson woman reported damage at her property in the 1000 block of East Sherman.

A Hutchinson man reported the back window of his truck being shot with what appeared to be a BB gun.

And the Burger King on East 4th reported damage to one of their windows when they refused service just after 4 a.m.

No word on any arrest with any of these reports.