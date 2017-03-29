Local man formally charged for drugs and criminal possession of a firearm

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 23-year-old Hutchinson man who faces a Community Corrections violation after he reportedly absconded from his corrections has now been charged with other crimes.

Eric Matthew Williams is now charged with possession of methamphetamine, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

It was a week ago when police spotted a suspicious vehicle driving slowly through an alley where a number of burglaries have been reported. The officer began to follow the vehicle which pulled into a driveway where the driver never exited. Eventually, the car pulled out of that driveway and the officer then conducted a traffic stop. Once the officer made contact, he could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. They also discovered that Williams had a warrant for his arrest for absconding from corrections. This occurring around 3:45 a.m. on March 22.

During the search of the vehicle, they allegedly found the drugs in addition to a 9 mm handgun and magazine with six rounds.

With the formal charges filed for the new arrest, his case will now move to a waiver-status docket.

He also faces the possibility of going to prison for an earlier burglary conviction after violating his corrections.