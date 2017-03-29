KHP: 2 dead after wrong way driver, I-70 head on crash

WYANDOTTE COUNTY – Two men died in an accident just before 10p.m. on Tuesday in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Lincoln Navigator driven by Troy Elliott Reliford, 34, Lee’s Summit, MO., was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of the 18th Street Expressway in the wrong lane.

The Lincoln hit a 2004 Dodge Ram driven by Tyrone A. Jennings Jr, 30, Kansas City, Kansas.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.

They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.

Just before 2a.m., the Kansas Department of Transportation cleared the accident scene and reopened the road.