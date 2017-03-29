Hutch Post

Fox weekend movies continue

Fox Theatre 3

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, then check out the movie this weekend at the Fox Theater

A Monster Calls”, starring Sigourney Weaver will be the movie weekend as the Hutchinson Regional Medical Foundation Film Series continues!

Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm.

Admission is only $4 per person, available at the door. They also have series passes for only $36 which include ten movie admissions and a punch card for 5 free small popcorns!

Visit www.hutchinsonfox.com/movies for more information.

 

