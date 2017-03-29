Fox weekend movies continue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, then check out the movie this weekend at the Fox Theater

“A Monster Calls”, starring Sigourney Weaver will be the movie weekend as the Hutchinson Regional Medical Foundation Film Series continues!

Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm.

Admission is only $4 per person, available at the door. They also have series passes for only $36 which include ten movie admissions and a punch card for 5 free small popcorns!

Visit www.hutchinsonfox.com/movies for more information.