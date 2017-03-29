FLOOD WARNING TILL 1:00 P.M.

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Flood Warning for…

Reno County in south central Kansas…

Western Sedgwick County in south central Kansas…

Harvey County in south central Kansas…

Kingman County in south central Kansas…

* Until 100 PM CDT Wednesday.

* At 456 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that thunderstorms with heavy rainfall produced 2 to 3 inches of rainfall across much of the warned area. This will result in rapid

runoff into streams…creeks…and rivers. Minor flooding is likely along streams…creeks and low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…Hutchinson…Newton…Hesston…Kingman…South Hutchinson…Cheney…Halstead…North Newton…Sedgwick…Buhler…Haven…Burrton…

Mount Hope…Pretty Prairie…Andale…Bentley…Norwich…Arlington…Cunningham and Turon.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area.