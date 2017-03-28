Local man enters pleas to two counts of battery and criminal threat

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 47-year-old Hutchinson man who had earlier entered “not guilty” pleas for aggravated burglary, criminal threat and two misdemeanor counts of battery changed that plea Tuesday in front of Judge Trish Rose.

Michael Meeks was facing a jury trial, but entered pleas to the two battery counts and criminal threat, while the charge of aggravated burglary was dismissed.

He is alleged to have battered two of the victims by choking them at a residence in the 300 block of West 14th. The state believed he forced a female victim into his truck where he apparently took her to the Wichita area, but the victim denied that happened. She also denied that he forced his way into the home, but the homeowner testified to just the opposite and says he threatened to kill his cousin over possibly selling Meeks’ girlfriend drugs, but also taking items from her apartment.

Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen, during the preliminary hearing, had found that there was insufficient evidence that a kidnapping occurred, so she dropped that charge during that hearing.

Meeks is free on bond and Judge Rose set a sentencing date for May 5.