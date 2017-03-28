Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber to host third Legislative Forum Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce will host its third legislative forum for the 2017 legislative session this Saturday from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Wesley Towers in the Chapel, 3709 Asbury Drive, Hutchinson.

The forum is sponsored by AT&T and organized by the Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee. It’s an opportunity to interact with Reno County Legislators on issues pertaining to the Kansas State Legislature.

There is no cost to attend the legislative forums. Members of the Chamber and the general public are encouraged to attend.