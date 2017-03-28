Blue Dragon Championship Celebration Set For April 5th

By Steve Carpenter-HCC Sports Information

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Fans will get their chance to congratulate the Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team’s NJCAA national championship city-wide celebrate on Wednesday, April 5 at the Sports Arena.

This past Saturday, the Blue Dragons won their third NJCAA men’s basketball National Championship with an 84-58 victory over Eastern Florida State in the title game in front of a packed house.

The Blue Dragons also won national championships in 1988 and 1994.

The celebration will be from 6 to 7 p.m.

After the ceremony, fans will have their opportunity to get autographs from the players on Sam Butterfield Court.