Wind damage, school closed after strong Kansas storms

COWLEY COUNTY – Sunday night’s storms brought hail, strong winds and heavy rain to portions of south central Kansas.

Residents in Kingman, Sedgwick, Harper and Cowley County reported wind and hail damage. Wind blew a large tree down on Millington Street between 4th and 5th Street in Winfield, according to Cowley County Emergency Management.

USD 471 cancelled classes on Monday in the Cowley County community of Dexter due to a power outage as a result of the storm.