Unemployment numbers released for February

TOPEKA, Kan. – The latest numbers released from the Kansas Department of Labor shows Hutchinson had an unemployment rate of 4.9 percent in the month of February, while the rate for Reno County is at 4.5 percent.

There were 1,316 residents of the county looking for work last month with most of them in the city of Hutchinson.

And the numbers for surrounding counties are similar. Harvey County had a rate last month of 4 percent, Kingman, Stafford and Sedgwick Counties at 4.8, Pratt and Rice Counties both at 3.9 percent and McPherson County with the lowest rate of 2.8 percent.

The numbers for the state as a whole show the February seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4 percent. This was down from 4.1 percent in January and down from 4.1 percent in February 2016.

Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs increased by 4,200 from January.