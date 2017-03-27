Two men arrested after chase with law enforcement formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two men arrested back on March 18 after a high speed chase involving a reported stolen vehicle have been formally charged.

Bryson Allen is charged with felony flee and elude, possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.

Corey Drake was is charged with felony interference and possession of marijuana.

Reno County Sheriff Deputy Jack Trussell was patrolling around Haven that Saturday and spotted a car reported stolen from Hutchinson. He initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped up and a chase began. Other deputies laid stop sticks at Yoder and Trailswest Roads. The stolen vehicle went around the stop sticks but drove through the ditch and went airborne, going through a field before the vehicle became disabled. Both men then fled in foot, but were quickly captured.

Both remain jailed with bond for Allen is set at $9,750 and $3,500 for Drake.

Their cases now move to a waiver-status docket