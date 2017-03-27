Hutch Post

Severe Weather presentation in Hutchinson rescheduled for next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – It’s storm season in Kansas and the National Weather Service and Reno County Emergency Management have now rescheduled their presentation of “Storm Fury, on the plains.”

It was postponed from earlier because of the wildfires, but will be held on Thursday April 6, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Fire Department’s Command and Training Center located at 3201 E 4th Ave.

The presentation is open to anyone that has an interest in weather. There are no fees to attend and you do not have to register or sign up to be a spotter. If you’re interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms and their hazards, you’re invited to attend.

That’s April 6 here in Hutchinson.

