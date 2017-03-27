Rock and Roll duo, the Righteous Brothers coming to the Fox

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Righteous Brothers are coming to Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre, on Wednesday, June 14 at 8:00 p.m. That announcement coming Monday morning.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo topped the charts for four decades. Now, Bill Medley joins forces with one of the most versatile vocalists in America, Bucky Heard, to bring the Righteous Brothers back to the stage.

The Righteous Brothers concert experience features a string of their biggest #1 hits, including You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ (the most played song in radio history), Soul & Inspiration, Unchained Melody, Rock and Roll Heaven, Medley’s Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme,The Time of My Life, and much, much more!

Tickets for this once-in-lifetime concert experience go on sale to FOX Members and Season Subscribers are on sale now. All other tickets go on sale Friday, March 31st at 9:00 am and can be purchased at the FOX Box Office, by calling 877-FOX-SHOW, or online at www.hutchinsonfox.com.