Owen “O.T.” T. Sapp | 1922 – 2017

Owen T. “O.T.” Sapp, 94, died March 22, 2017, at Good Samaritan Society, Hutchinson. He was born Nov. 17, 1922, in Callaway County, Mo., the son of Everett Eli and Naomi (Glascock) Sapp. O.T. served in the United States Marine Corps during WWII and the Korean War. He was awarded the Bronze Star medal in Guam, 1944. He was a member of American Legion Lysle Rishel Post #68.

On Oct. 12, 1946, he married Bonnie Lee Teel. She died May 23, 2002.

O.T. is survived by: grandsons, Lucas Sapp of Lawrence, Matthew Sapp of Hutchinson; great-grandchildren, Willow Sapp, Kahlil Sanz-Sapp, Ari Sanz-Sapp, all of Lawrence; former daughter-in-law, Lisha Collins and husband Jerry of Hutchinson and 15 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Wayne Thomas Sapp; and siblings, Lowell, Raymond, Paul, Virgel, Ruth, Jewell, Mary, Lela and Lura.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Eastside Cemetery, Hutchinson, with Reverend Richard Brooks officiating. Military graveside honors will be conducted by the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday with family to receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Society, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

SERVICES Graveside Service Wednesday, March 29, 2017

11:00 AM Eastside Cemetery

500 S. Cleveland

Hutchinson, Kansas 67501