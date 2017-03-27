Owen “O.T.” T. Sapp | 1922 – 2017

Owen T. “O.T.” Sapp, 94, died March 22, 2017, at Good Samaritan Society, Hutchinson. He was born Nov. 17, 1922, in Callaway County, Mo., the son of Everett Eli and Naomi (Glascock) Sapp. O.T. served in the United States Marine Corps during WWII and the Korean War. He was awarded the Bronze Star medal in Guam, 1944. He was a member of American Legion Lysle Rishel Post #68.
On Oct. 12, 1946, he married Bonnie Lee Teel. She died May 23, 2002.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Wayne Thomas Sapp; and siblings, Lowell, Raymond, Paul, Virgel, Ruth, Jewell, Mary, Lela and Lura.
