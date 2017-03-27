McPherson Police seek help in finding robbery suspect

McPHERSON, Kan. – Police In McPherson are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a business in that city.

It was on Saturday at approximately 5 a.m. when a man displayed a silver handgun and demanded money from an employee at a business in the 800 block of East Kansas Avenue.

The man is of unknown race and approximately 5’10” tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black and gray leather jacket with gray lines down the sleeves, and three large gray blocks decreasing in size on the back. He wore a black or blue bandanna over his face and gray pullover/beanie hat with black stripes. His pants and shoes were dark, possibly black.

When the employee opened the cash register, the man grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash, and ran away.

If you help them catch this suspect, contact McPherson County Crime Stoppers at 620-241-1122 or 1-800-241-8118 or Text MPCS and your tip to 274637 or the McPherson Police Department at (620) 245-1200.