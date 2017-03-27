Man arrested for robbery in domestic case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 41-year-old man was jailed over the weekend on a $10,500 bond apparently involving a domestic situation.

Ryan Cochran faces potential charges of robbery, criminal damage – domestic violence and criminal trespass – domestic violence.

The arrest coming around 11:40 p.m. Saturday at a home in Hutchinson.

He was also arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court for driving while suspended.

Because he has posted bond, he should make a first appearance in court later this week.