KHP: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after SUV, semi crash

FINNEY COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just after 7a.m. on Monday in Finney County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 GMC Yukon driven by Nicholas S. Kough, 29, Scott City, was southbound on U.S 83.

The SUV crossed the center line and collided with a northbound Peterbilt semi driven by Lonnie R. Lucero, 45, Garden City.

Kough was eject due to the impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Price & Sons Funeral Home.

Lucero was transported to St. Catherine Hospital.

Kough was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.