Kansas woman hospitalized after ATV hits sign, rolls

OSAGE COUNTY – A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. on Sunday in Osage County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Suzuki 450 Sport driven by Falicity A. Wishkeno, 26, Carbondale, was northbound on Kansas Avenue just north of Carbondale.

She lost control of the vehicle, hit a sign and the ATV rolled.

Wishkeno was transported to Stormont Vail.

The KHP did not have details on whether she wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.