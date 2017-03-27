Hutch man formally charged in assault case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 31-year-old man jailed a week ago after he reportedly got into an altercation with a family member was back in court Monday morning.

Kyle Skeen is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he reportedly got into a fight with the alleged victim and chased her around while holding a crowbar. This occurring back on March 19 in the 200 block of South Ford.

With the charge filed, his case moves to a waiver-status docket.

He has prior felony convictions for theft and drugs.