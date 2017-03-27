Daily Booking

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

3/26/2017 Hill Christopher Alan $0 Failure to Appear



3/26/2017 Partridge Roger Tate $0 Failure to Appear



3/26/2017 Divine Hilarie Colleen $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/26/2017 Divine Hilarie Colleen $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



3/26/2017 Bishop Jennifer Joann $0 Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct



3/26/2017 Bishop Jennifer Joann $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



3/26/2017 Clark Robert Allen $0 Violation of Protection Order; Violate a PFA Order



3/26/2017 Swartz John Arlen $0 Disorderly Conduct; Brawling or fighting



3/25/2017 Cochran Ryan Austin $0 Robbery



3/25/2017 Cochran Ryan Austin $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



3/25/2017 Cochran Ryan Austin $0 Criminal Trespass; Posted or Locked Premises



3/25/2017 Cochran Ryan Austin $0 Failure to Appear



3/25/2017 Dawe Tobie Ray $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/25/2017 Washburn Michael Dean $0 Direct Contempt



3/25/2017 Boese Aaron Lee $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



3/25/2017 Boese Aaron Lee $0 DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator



3/25/2017 Watson Derik Allan $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



3/25/2017 Watson Derik Allan $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



3/25/2017 Thibodeaux Alex Joseph $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/25/2017 Goetz Joshua Jerome $0 Failure to Appear



3/25/2017 Goetz Joshua Jerome $0 DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense



3/25/2017 Bouray Ray Leon $50,250 Battery; Domestic; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)



3/25/2017 Bouray Ray Leon $50,250 Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact



3/25/2017 Bouray Ray Leon $50,250 Probation Violation



3/24/2017 Morales Jr Mario Matthew $0 Failure to Appear



3/24/2017 Scott Joshua Lee $0 Criminal Use of a Financial Card; Without consent; Less than $1,000 in 7 days



3/24/2017 Waggoner John Jeffrey $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense



3/24/2017 Torres Pleasure Marie Uluwehi $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/24/2017 Avery Jessica Leann $0 Failure to Appear



3/24/2017 Lemonds Sherri Lynn $17,500 Failure to Appear



3/24/2017 Curry Tiffany Arlene $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 2nd Offense



3/24/2017 McComb Timothy Ward Kent $0 Probation Violation



3/24/2017 Kornelson Grady Allen $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 3rd Offense; with Prior Conviction within 10 yrs



3/24/2017 Bauman Kristen Leanne $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



3/24/2017 Chattam Drew Floyd $0 Failure to Appear



3/24/2017 Koeppen Amanda Jo $0 Probation Violation

