SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 85 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

KANSAS COUNTIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDED

BARBER

COMANCHE

HARPER

KINGMAN

KIOWA

PRATT

SEDGWICK

HUTCHINSON AND RENO COUNTY ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THIS WATCH, HOWEVER, WE CAN EXPECT SOME RAIN AND EVEN A THUNDERSTORM THIS EVENING.