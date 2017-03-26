ACLU Questions English Only Policy at Kan. Community College

DODGE CITY -The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is asking Dodge City Community College about the school’s language policy.

According to the organization’s web site, they contacted the DCCC president and requested official documents related to an alleged requirement that the College’s cosmetology students speak only English and refrain from speaking Spanish at school. See the letter here.

The March 14, letter points out that 38.7% of the school’s students were Hispanic during the 2016 academic year and that 53.5% of Ford County residents were Hispanic according to 2015 census data.

The letter further pointed out that an English-only requirement would violate the constitutional rights of the school’s students.