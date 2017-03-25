Garden Plain woman injured in a one vehicle crash

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 49-year-old Garden Plain woman was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center after a one vehicle accident on the south edge of South Hutchinson.

Kyle Wingfield was eastbound on U.S. 50 at Scott Blvd., and reportedly driving to fast for road conditions, lost control and struck a bridge guardrail.

She was wearing a seat-belt according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, but was still transported to the hospital for treatment.

The accident occurring just after 6:30 p.m.