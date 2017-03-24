Suspect in graffiti incidents arrested

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Police here in Hutchinson have made an arrest in association with graffiti being spray painted on the First National Bank building in downtown Hutchinson as well as other locations.

Brandon Inchauriga was arrested Thursday on nine warrants for criminal damage in reference to those cases where he apparently failed to show for the initial arraignment.

He is suspected of spray painting several pillars at the bank on Main Street.

Investigators believe he also sprayed other buildings including the Delos V. Smith Senior Center and on buildings on or around Feb. 3.