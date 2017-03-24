The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…McPherson County in central Kansas…

Until 700 PM CDT

At 558 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Moundridge, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…Mcpherson, Lindsborg, Moundridge, Galva, Canton, Mcpherson Airport and Roxbury.

This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 44 and 76.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.